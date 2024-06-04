Lagos Reconstitutes State Urban Development Policy Technical Committee

The Special Adviser on eGIS and Urban Development to the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, on behalf of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the reconstituted Technical Committee on Lagos State Urban Development Policy, for better performance and operational efficiency.

The committee, which was inaugurated on May 31, 2024, is headed by a renowned Professor of Urban Management and Governance at the University of Lagos, Prof Taibat Lawanson, while Lookman Oshodi, a Commonwealth Professional Fellow, will serve as the vice chairperson.

Other members of the committee include:

Mrs. Olufunke Adegun, coordinator, Office of Urban Development; Adekunle Ganiyu Salami, coordinator, Office of Physical Planning, Mr. Aderemi Moshood, secretary; Dr. Olanrewaju Bakinson, Assistant Secretary; Mr. Olusegun Alaba Williams, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Urban Development (member); Mr. Mukaila Sanusi, member/Public Relation Officer; Olutunde Babawale, member; Fatimat Oladunni Oke, member/finance clerk, and Bunmi Alugbin, member.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Olalekan Sodeinde, in a statement issued yesterday enjoined the committee members to sustain the confidence reposed in them by the Special Adviser on behalf of the governor and the good people of Lagos State.

While responding on behalf of the committee, Professor Lawanson said the committee would endeavour to do a thorough job and give Lagos State a sustainable urban development policy.