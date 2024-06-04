Just In: One Killed, 30 Trapped in Niger Collapsed Mine

Bandits Kidnap 26 in Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

One person has been confirmed dead in a Mine collapse in Galkogo village in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

30 others including the Mine Manager whose name was given as Alhaji Ibrahim Ishyaku are still trapped in the collapsed mine as at Monday evening.

According to a report from the area, six other people were rescued with “serious injuries” sustained from the collapsed mine.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah who confirmed this on Tuesday said the Mine belonged to “African Minirals and Logistics Limited”.

Arah attributed the collapse of the mine to ” Persistent Rainfall Impacts that soften the soil” adding that rescuers had to run for their lives because the mine ” kept falling inside”

Though Arah said an excavator had been sent to the area to assist in rescue operation ” the area is unacceptable because of the nature of the environment as a result of banditry”.

Meanwhile, NSEMA has also confirmed the report of ” persistent banditry activities in some communities in Shiroro and Mashegu local government areas in the last four days.

According to NSEMA Adogo Mallam village was attacked on Sunday, leading to the kidnap of six persons. It said that in another incident on Monday at Tunga Kawo community, located three kilometres away from Erena of Shiroro Local Government, over 20 persons were kidnapped with hundreds of cows rustled when bandits attacked the community.