Dafinone Visits Ewu-Okuama IDP Camp, Assures Indigenes of Continuous Support 

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, Sunday visited the Ewu-Okuama Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ewu Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dafinone, who arrived at the camp in company with the monarch of the Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe, assured the people of Okuama of his continuous support in ensuring that they are fully settled in their ancestral land.

The Delta Central lawmaker, who was on a working visit to ascertain the level of assistance needed at the Ewu Okuama IDP camp, was received by Mr Abraham Ogbodo, a former Editor of Guardian Newspapers and Chairman of Ewu-Okuama IDP Management Committee and his team.

Ogbodo took the senator and king around the camp, explaining the struggles the displaced people face daily.

“Though we are grateful for the response from the state government and individuals, what we are getting is over 500 internally displaced persons, while the camp can only accommodate 300.

“As of today, we have 422 Okuama IDPs in the camp. The facilities are stretched and the people need more support from the government at all levels and good-spirited donors,” Ogbodo stated.

Dafinone, while addressing the press after a facility tour of the camp, acknowledged the challenges faced by the camp managers, and praised the team for the work being done.

“I must commend the camp management, they have excellent plans in place to help the people,” the senator said.

He went on to discuss the specific issues raised during his visit.

“We looked at medical care, camp capacity, food supplies and accommodations. Plans are being made to improve on all of these areas,” he noted.

Dafinone also brought up discussions around economic rehabilitation and skill-building programmes at the camp.

“Helping the people become self-sufficient again is very important for the future,” the senator stated.

When asked about any noticeable shortcomings in the running of the camp, the senator had only praise.

“I did not see any issues that were not already being addressed. The camp team has everything under control,” he responded.

The Delta Central senator promised to take the feedback and concerns from the IDP camp back to relevant government agencies and groups with the aim of securing more support and relief for the displaced people of Okuama community.

Some women at the camp lauded the senator for all his efforts since the crisis arose.

According to them, “We are grateful for his concern since our crisis began,” said Mariam Akpodonor, 38.

“But we need more aid, especially for our children’s education,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the senator was at Senior Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu’s Church, God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, (a.k.a Free Indeed) to congratulate and celebrate with him on his 10-year anniversary in ministry.

He also paid condolence visit to the family of the late Kenneth Gbagi, Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the last election and a former member of the Delta House of Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun Eme Mukoro.

The senator’s last stop was at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun, where a 50-bed hostel is under construction.

Dafinone, who facilitated funding for the project, went to inspect the progress of the construction.

After assessing the level and quality of work done by the contractor, the senator said he was pleased with the work so far.

“Quality infrastructure is important for our youth. I will continue supporting educational development in our senatorial district to ensure that our people are globally competitive,” Dafinone stated.