Blackout Looms in FCT, Kogi, Niger as Abuja Disco Threatens to Disconnect Electricity Consumers Tomorrow 

James Emejo in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc has said it would disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills in its franchise area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi and Niger states from tomorrow.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company listed the Defence Headquarters, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA), Kogi and Niger state governments, as well as the federal ministries of finance, works, water resources, and interior as some of the institutions to be disconnected over their indebtedness to AEDC.

Others include, the Nigeria Army, Air Force, National Stadium, Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and all other customers owing the distribution company.

The AEDC management further emphasised that timely payment of electricity bills remained crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of its infrastructure for “ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community”.

It insisted that AEDC would disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

The power company said: “We, therefore, urge all customers with debts to pay all outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption,” the company added.

Chairman of the Transnational Corporation Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, had recently urged the federal government to walk the talk by expediting payment of the over N2 trillion debts owed to power generation companies (Gencos) in the country.

He said out of the indebtedness, TransAfam Power, a leading generating firm owned by Transcorp Power is owed N250 billion.

Speaking at the 18th annual general Meeting (AGM) of the corporation in Abuja, Elumelu said the debts had continued to impact negatively on the ability of the generation companies to pay their gas suppliers, thereby impacting the quantity and reliability of gas supply to the former as well as investment in generation.

He stated that the distortion in the liquidity flow in the sector remained huge and typified by the debt owed to Gencos by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) was currently over N2 trillion.

