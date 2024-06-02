Aliko Dangote: A Refined Option

Last week, I was hailing Temi Popoola, the Group Managing Director of the NGX on the reforms he was bringing to the market. I knew what I was doing. The exchange must be ready for such transformative transactions as this Dangote Refinery one.

Shebi it has just been announced that the biggest refinery in the world is considering listing at the NGX and in London. For this kind of transaction, decisions will be taken based on value and capacity. Alhaji will not risk listing his humongous project on an Exchange because he and Temi used to eat boli together at some point or use the CSCS because he and Jallo drank fura at a wedding in Gombe the other day.

Alhaji must see that the NGX has the capacity to not only list his shares but also provide a transparent technology-driven platform with which value can be thrown up. He must also see that the NGX is internationally compliant and attuned to international set standards of engagement, you know Alhaji is now a global citizen. He is not just Alhaji from Kano anymore, so anybody he is dealing with must also have international credentials.

This is why I support what Temi is doing at the exchange. He must as a matter of urgency weed out dead woods, reposition the Exchange and continue to drive sustainable improvements to attract such global enterprises as the Dangote Refinery which for all intents and purposes is the singular most impactful project in the world at this time.

No sentiments, no “na me, na me” this time, but strict professionalism is needed and I thank Alhaji for considering the NGX on this transaction. We will not disappoint you; I assure you.

Oya Temi, I have stuck out my neck o, show Alhaji that the NGX is the best ever bourse in Africa and that this transaction will impact the system and benefit Nigerians in the first instance while showing the world what we can do if we set our minds to it. Oya move.