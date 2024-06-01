Segun Arinze, Kate Hensaw, Others to Star in Voltage

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a move to captivate audiences nationwide, Daylight Group in partnership with CallMeNgLabelle Kontents Ltd, is set to produce ‘Voltage’, starring Nollywood favourites such as Keppy Ekpeyong, Segun Arinze, Sunny McDon, Olumide Oworu Kate Henshaw, Ricardo Agbor, Kelvin Ikeduba, and White Money.

This highly anticipated film promises to be a blockbuster, boasting a stellar cast and crew to bring “Voltage” to life. Produced by Ngozi Ogbonna Nglabelle, directed by Fred Amata, other cast of the movie includes Rotimi Adelegan Aaron Sunday, and Jude Chkwuka.

A groundbreaking film tackling a critical issue affecting the economy, Voltage follows Tega {played by Olumide Oworo}, a young man burdened by his ailing mother’s wishes to join the corrupt family business, takes on a new role exposing the deep-rooted corruption plaguing the power sector.

Following a tragic event in his neighborhood, Tega uncovers a web of deceit within his own family, leading him to fight against powerful figures. He enlists his friends, only to be targeted by a ruthless cartel.

With his life and the lives of his friends hanging in the balance, Tega must find an unlikely ally to expose the truth and bring down this cartel against the odds. The movie delves into a prevalent concern with a satirical lens, exploring its impact on individuals, families, and the national economy.

Voltage is scheduled to premiere on June 30th, 2024, followed by a nationwide cinema release on the 5th of July, 2024.