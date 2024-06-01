As PSquare’s Paul, Ivy Begin Their Wedding Journey

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

When Paul Okoye of the famous PSquare duo first hinted at remarrying sometime in April during an exchange with fans on social media, not many in his audience at that particular moment were of the opinion that he was serious, being that he had often attracted trolls showing off his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma at every little opportunity.

To them, at that particular instance, the ‘Rudeboy’ of the PSquare twins was seen to be teasing them while scolding fans who had wished his divorce from his ex-wife to be toxic. It is their wishes, but not one to which he is bound to succumb to as he urged them to accept he is with his new partner, Ivy Ifeoma.

“Some of y’all wish and think all divorces must be toxic, looking for someone to blame so that y’all can be entertained…” Paul wrote on his Instagram story. He then went on to unveil hash tag options for himself and his “Gen Z” partner, Ifeoma, whom he had introduced in 2022, shortly after divorce.

“#Ifeomanonso Or #Ifynonso. Choose one,” he quipped, seeking option to which to settle for. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when the popular Rudeboy recently delighted fans by posting photos of his marriage introduction with his heartthrob, Ivy Ifeoma, simply captioned “#Ifynonso”.

By the way, Paul’s other name is Nonso. The couple’s traditional ceremony took place in Ivy’s hometown of Igbere, Abia State a few days ago, to begin their wedding rites. Although neither Paul Okoye nor Ivy Ifeoma Iboko had posted any photos from the event until Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Following reports of their traditional marriage, which also noted Ivy Ifeoma’s rumored pregnancy, a snippet from the ceremony surfaced online, capturing the couple in traditional attire.

Paul was previously married to Anita Okoye and their union produced three children.