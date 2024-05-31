Rights Activist Laments Spate of Terrorism, Banditry, Kidnapping in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the spate of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the recent past in Kogi State, a human rights activist and a member of Amnesty International , Comrade Sunday Jato, has urged the government to provide adequate security for lives and property of the country.

In a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, Jato lamented recent attacks by the herdsmen on innocent women at Agojeni village in Abocho district of Dekina Local government area of Kogi State on Tuesday.

According to him,” the information reaching me now is that a group of women were going to visit a nearby village , but the herdsmen unleashed terror on them , inflicting serious degree injuries on three defenceless women who have since been hospitalised.”

Jato bemoaned the menace of the herdsmen activities in Kogi State in recent times, noting that it was disheartening that the same herdsmen were fingered for involvement in the kidnapping of the students of Confluence University of Science and Technology CUSTECH, Osara which led to untimely death of two of the students.

He pointed out that the spate of insecurity, terrorism banditry and kidnapping in Kogi and Nigeria at large calls for concern and the government at all levels must live up to their responsibility by providing adequate security for the lives and property of the people.

“The activities of herdsmen in Kogi state are becoming more worrisome, this may spark crises if this persists. The government as a matter of urgency rose above board to nib the bud the nefarious activities of the herdsmen,” he stressed.

One of the victims Mrs. Hajara Akpayi, who spoke to journalists, stated that she and her colleagues were leaving their village to attend an event in a nearby village when suspected herdsmen unleashed terror on them and she and the other two women were seriously matched.

She pointed out that she has been on admission at private hospital in Agojeni, Abocho district and responding to treatment.