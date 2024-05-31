Hugo Broos Names Tough Bafana Squad for Eagles

Determined to revenge his team’s elimination by Super Eagles at the last AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, Head Coach of the South African Football team, Hugo Broos, has selected his final 23-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The game is poised to be a bigger fixture for the Bafana Bafana who are out to take a pound of flesh from Nigeria after falling to Super Eagles in the bid to reach the AFCON final match and a month later, their women national team also failed to reach the Olympics football event finals as Super Falcons showed them the exit door in a two-legged encounter.

Super Eagles were drawn into Group C alongside Rwanda, Benin Republic, South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. The team that tops the group at the end of the summit will automatically qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and America. The four best runners-up go into a playoff to decide one side to contest a six-team intercontinental tournament.

South Africa are currently on three points after their 2-1 win against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, even though they lost 2-0 away to Rwanda. Nigeria are yet to lose, but they’re also yet to win. Two draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe leaves the group wide open for anyone to stamp their foot on the ambition to qualify.

Nigeria will play South Africa next week Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with kick-off time set for 8 pm.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Hayden Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), (Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)

Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC)

Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal)

Forwards:

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United)

Lyle Foster (Burnley, England)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt)

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)