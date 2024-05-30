FG Hails Osun, as Gov Adeleke Re-launches School Feeding Programme

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The federal government has commended Osun State for being the only state with an ongoing school feeding programme out of the 36 states of the federation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, told the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, that the commitment of Osun State to the school feeding programme elated all stakeholders, calling it a rare show of love for the growth and development of young ones.

The SSA was speaking at the commencement of a pilot study ‘value for money’ of which Osun State was selected for its passion and high standard in the running of the school feeding programme.

Governor Adeleke has meanwhile re-launched the programme on a new note, reaffirming his belief that the young ones deserve all the support for orderly transition to youth rank.

According to him, “The O-Meal programme is ongoing even with more features. I am proud my state stands out among the 36 states on the O-Meal programme.

“I call on the opposition to at least see this new reality. We should put politics aside and commend this programme which benefits all pupils irrespective of political affiliations.

“Our administration equally reassures the federal government and the mandate ministry that Osun State will continue to implement the programme in a very high standard.”