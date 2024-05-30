A PATH FOR ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNANCE

It is time to operate a home-grown political system that meets the challenges of the times, contends

Adamu Rabiu

In the heart of Nigeria’s democracy and current political landscape, the lack of adequate mechanism to make elected individuals operate transparently during and after service has become so glaring with recent shocking revelations, thus perpetuating a cycle of impunity which poses a significant challenge to Nigeria’s democracy.

Despite being elected based on manifestoes, promises, agreements, elected representatives, once in power, seem to evade responsibility and accountability for questionable actions during their tenure. Even those with pending cases at the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) seem immune to scrutiny and manage to manoeuvre their way back into elections without substantial repercussions.

The essentials for good governance

based on the “Principles of Public Administration – 2023” developed by SIGMA for OECD and EU countries, which act as benchmarks for EU accession, three fundamental tenets of public administration are pivotal for efficacious governance:

Transparency: This principle ensures that citizens can obtain information regarding governmental operations, fostering an environment of openness.

Accountability: This mandates that politicians and public servants provide explanations for their conduct and are answerable for their performance or its absence.

Competence & Responsibility: This obliges government officials to prioritize the public good, exercise their duties with integrity, and manage public resources judiciously.

These principles highlighted are well anchored in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

Section 15(5) states that the State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Section 16(1) states: It is responsibility of the State to harness the resources of the nation and promote national prosperity and an efficient, dynamic, and self-reliant economy for every citizen. Section 70 stipulates the remuneration of elected officials, which is determined by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission and directly relates to the principle of accountability in public service.

Section 88 & 89 grant the National Assembly powers to conduct investigations and exercise oversight functions over the executive. A key aspect of ensuring accountability. Section 153 establishes the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal, which are pivotal in enforcing standards of behaviour for public officers, thereby promoting accountability and transparency. And the Fifth Schedule, Part I & II provides a code of conduct for public officers, detailing various prohibitions and requirements that promote integrity and impose punishments on public officers who violate it, thereby enforcing accountability.

Despite the constitutional safeguards, the current system gets exploited by the executives and legislators who operate with impunity, shielded from consequences by the judiciary even when implicated in corruption cases by agencies like the EFCC and ICPC. Distressingly, the oversight mechanisms, including the state security vetting process and INEC’s role, are marred by inefficiencies, allowing tainted candidates to run for office without repercussion.

The following factors and players have contributed to the lack of accountability, responsibility and transparency in Nigeria’s public administration:

One, the ethnic, religious, and regional diversity and divisions in Nigeria, instead of bonding us have created challenges for national integration, representation, and cohesion, and have fuelled conflicts, violence, and instability which clueless politicians have exploited fully.

Two, the oil-dependent and rent-seeking economy, which has generated enormous wealth and resources for the government, has also created opportunities and incentives for corruption, looting and carting of hard currencies, cash heist, incomprehensible mismanagement, etc.

Three, the weak, fragmented political system and other contraptions called opposition parties, which have failed to provide ideological guidance, policy direction, and internal democracy for their members and candidates, and have relied on patronage, clientelism, and money politics to secure votes, power and favour from the ruling party.

Four, the poverty, hardship imposed on Nigerians, unemployment, etc., have combined to pauperize the citizens and limited their capacity and motivation to think straight, perform their duties and exercise their rights.

Five, while the institutional mechanisms in place such as the EFCC, the ICPC, the State Security Service (SSS), an agency responsible for, protection of national security interests, and for the vetting of candidates for public office, are so emaciated and starved to be of any use as a deterrence mechanism.

Besides, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), mandated to register and, regulate political parties, organize, conduct, and supervise elections in Nigeria, is bogged down with mediocrity’.

The labour unions and human rights organisations also lack coordination, cooperation, and synergy amongst them which have created confusion and conflict in their objectives and mandates’.

The judiciary is compliant and opens to the exploitation of loopholes within the system.

As Nigeria grapples with the stark reality of a political system in a shambles, now is the time to come up with a political system that will truly be home grown, meet the challenges of the current political terrain.

Alhaji Rabiu writes from Kaduna