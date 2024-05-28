Nigerian Leaders Celebrate Children’s Day, Call for More Rights, Investments in Them

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Bassey Inyang in Calabar, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Some of Nigerian leaders, yesterday, celebrated children’s Day and seized the opportunity to. ask for more rights and investments in them.

Across political and ideological leanings, these Nigerian leaders considered the occasion an opportunity to review the plights of the Nigerian children and push for more opportunities for them.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, pledged commitments of his administration to ensuring that the rights of children were protected.

This, the governor said, would assist them to utilise their potential for socio-economic development of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin in a statement issued to mark the celebrations of World International Day for Children.

“Today, as always, I celebrate the Kwara child on the occasion of the annual Children’s Day. Children bring boundless joy and hope to the world. Our administration remains committed to making the right investments that support their dreams.

“Our administration will also do a lot more in primary healthcare to guarantee the wellbeing of our younger ones and their mothers. I assure the Kwara child of our support every step of the way to actualise their dreams and reach their full potential.”

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians and Nigerian governments at all levels to channel their investments in the area of development for the sake of children.

Obi, in a message by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa , said as the future of our society, everything should be done to ensure their proper development, adding that it was unacceptable that four out of every ten Nigerian children was in child labour.

Writing on his X handle, the former Anambra State governor said, “On this day, we celebrate Children’s Day. I rejoice with all the Nigerian children, for whose sake, we remain firmly committed in our struggle for a New Nigeria.

“This day which is set aside to celebrate the Nigerian child, presents us the opportunity to focus on our children – the future leaders of our society, and also reminds us of the need to invest in their growth; and support and nurture their dreams.

“Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, healthcare, and a safe and secure environment to live and thrive. We must, therefore invest in these key areas of development for their sake and the future of society.”

Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has assured children in the state in particular and their counterparts all over the country, that his government was committed to supporting them in every possible way to achieve their fullest potential in life.

He said his government would continue to create an enabling environment that was badly needed by them, as future leaders of the country, to be what they want to be in a positive way.

Taking to his social media platform, Uzodimma noted that, it was important to celebrate the children, not just on May 27, but every day.

“To our Children, as you celebrate today, remember that your dreams are the building blocks of tomorrow’s successes. We are dedicated to supporting you in every possible way, building an environment where you can achieve your fullest potential.

“Therefore, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all Imo Children for they are indeed blessings from God and embody the hope for our future. It is imperative that we celebrate them not just today, but every day, acknowledging their potential and nurturing their growth.”

National Human Rights Commission NHRC

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, has expressed concern over the continuous rise in cases of violations of the rights of children across the country.

In a statement to commemorate the 2024 Children’s Day, Ojukwu said the disturbing trend captured in the Commission’s monthly dashboard (on report of human right violations across the country) underscored an urgent need for a renewed commitment from all facets of the society to protect and guarantee the fundamental rights of our children.

He said children represented the most vulnerable population and the consistent increase in reported violations of their right was a stark reminder of the challenges they faced daily.

“These violations not only threaten their immediate well-being but also compromise their future potential and the overall health and security of our society. It is, therefore, imperative that we act decisively and with urgency to address this menace,” he said.

Bassey Otu

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has assured children in the state of his administration’s commitment to developing, and driving policies and programmes that would nurture, and guide them.

In a statement to mark the 2024 Children’s Day celebration issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, he said, “You are the future of our state and the pillars of our society. Your innocence, creativity, and boundless energy bring joy and hope to our lives.

“Our responsibility is to nurture and guide you so you can reach your full potential and contribute positively to our state’s growth and development.”

Otu maintained that he wanted the Children to know that as the governor, he was committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all to thrive.

Sefinat Usman Ododo

First Lady of Kogi State, Sefinat Usman Ododo, has called for collective action to protect children’s rights.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that every child thrived in a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment.

“It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rights of children and providing them with the best possible start in life,” she stated.

The First Lady expressed the state government’s dedication to tackling challenges affecting children, noting that, “We are committed to addressing the issue of out-of-school children by collaborating with critical stakeholders to fully implement our free education policy.

“The government is also taking steps towards the implementation of the Child Rights Act of 2009, signed into law by the previous administration.”

‘Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said his administration remained committed to providing the right foundation to enable children to succeed.

The governor stated this in a statement commemorating the 2024 Children’s Day, noting that children were special and deserved the best of life.

According to the governor, the administration was of the belief that the right foundations were important to children’s growth and progress, hence its strong commitment to improving the quality of education and healthcare delivery in the state.

“As we celebrate our children on their special day, we restate our administration’s commitment to ensuring that we provide the right foundation to enable them succeed in life,” he said.

Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Edo children in commemoration of the 2024 Children’s Day celebration, reassuring that his government would continue to support children in the state to become globally competitive and reach their full potential.

The governor spoke while delivering his address at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the venue for the 2024 Children’s Day celebration and official launch of the Edo Anthem.

Obaseki reeled off the impact of his administration’s reforms in the education sector, which he said was benefitting over 400, 000 children in the state, improving learning outcomes and tackling learning poverty, especially at the foundational level.

Reassuring that the reforms would be sustained beyond his government to assure a better future for Edo’s next generation, Obaseki said the government had built institutions and systems to ensure sustainability.

“I am here to thank all of you for accepting the reforms we made in our educational system. I thank you for staying in school and learning. I thank you because with what you are doing today, Edo will certainly be a great State,” he said.