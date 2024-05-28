FERMA, ICRC Collaborate to Enhance Infrastructure Devt

The Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Chukwuemeka Agbasi, has said the agency will collaborate with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to improve the value and serviceability of Nigeria roads.

The MD said this during a visit to the agency’s headquarters by a delegation from ICRC led by the Director General, Mike Ohiani, according to the Director of Publicity of the agency, Maryam Sanusi.

He pointed out that collaborating with ICRC was important considering the constant call for shrinking government revenues where agencies such as FERMA are asked to do more with less.

“Building roads is probably the easy part. But actually getting value from the road, over 15 years operational maintenance is where issues lie and this is where ICRC helps in enhancing asset management using data to plan, programme and execute road works with budgetary shortfalls,” he said.

He added that FERMA, complying with ICRC regulations will consider having different standards of roads with different Key Performance Indicators (KPI) where roads would be constructed on different standards depending on the traffic volumes which will help optimise the resources deployed on road networks.