MOVING FROM STRATEGY TO EXECUTION

Accountability and ownership of tasks are vital to achieving desired outcomes, argues Linus Okorie

Leadership, in its truest form, is an art, with execution playing the starring role while strategy serves as the script. The term strategy is derived from the Greek word “strategia,” which means the “art of the general,” implying the ability to achieve a complex battle goal. Execution, on the other hand, refers to the practical, hands-on work required to implement the strategy effectively. It involves translating strategic plans into actionable steps and ensuring these steps are carried out efficiently to achieve the desired outcomes.

In the modern business world, common “battles” include executing a business strategy, talent recruitment, or preemptively disrupting oneself before competitors do. Regardless of the context, the only valid strategy is one that can be executed. Execution is vital in leadership. Ideas, however grand, remain intangible without action. Execution is the bridge between what could be and what is; it is the process of transforming vision into reality. In leadership, execution also signifies accountability, as leaders are responsible not only for devising strategies but also for ensuring their successful implementation. This demands a combination of foresight, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of goals.

Execution demonstrates a leader’s commitment to results. Through the tangible outcomes of their actions, leaders build credibility and trust both within their team and the wider organizational context. This trust is fundamental for driving further success, as it encourages buy-in from stakeholders at all levels. The ability to execute is what distinguishes true leaders from mere visionaries. It is a skill that balances creativity with pragmatism, ambition with realism, and strategy with action. Without execution, leadership remains a hollow concept, devoid of impact and change. In simpler words, without execution, leadership is an unrealized potential, failing to convert vision into tangible outcomes. As Thomas Edison famously noted, “vision without implementation is just hallucination.”

When Howard Schultz envisioned Starbucks as a “third place” between home and work, the idea alone wasn’t enough. Schultz implemented extensive training programs to ensure that baristas delivered not just coffee but a unique experience. This helped Starbucks expand from a local Seattle company to a global coffee empire. According to a survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, 61% of executives admitted that their firms struggled with bridging the gap between strategy formulation and execution. This “execution gap” often leads to strategic initiatives falling short of their potential impact.

No path to successful execution is without its hurdles. The road to successful execution is fraught with obstacles that require a leader to be not just a visionary, but also a pragmatist, capable of navigating the complexities of team management, strategic adaptability, and effective communication.

Miscommunication or unclear directives can lead to misunderstandings about strategic goals and individual responsibilities. This can result in misaligned efforts, inefficiencies, and missed deadlines, ultimately derailing the execution of the strategy. Implement regular updates, transparent communication channels, and ensure that all team members have a clear understanding of their roles and the overall objectives. Tools like project management software and regular team meetings can help maintain clarity.

Insufficient financial, human, or technological resources can severely limit the ability to execute a strategy. Projects may stall, quality may suffer, and opportunities can be missed, leading to frustration and a loss of morale among team members. Prioritize resource allocation based on strategic importance, and consider flexible resourcing options like temporary staffing or outsourcing. Regularly review resource needs and adjust as necessary to ensure critical initiatives are adequately supported.

Your team may resist new strategies or changes in processes due to comfort with the status quo or fear of the unknown. Resistance can slow down or completely obstruct the implementation of strategic initiatives, reducing overall organizational agility. Engage them early in the change process, clearly communicate the benefits of the new strategy, and provide support through training and open forums for feedback. Change management strategies and involving influential team members as champions of change can also help mitigate resistance.

A lack of necessary skills or inadequate training can prevent your team from effectively executing their tasks. This can lead to subpar performance, errors, and a failure to achieve strategic objectives. Invest in continuous learning and development programs, and provide regular training sessions to ensure that employees have the skills needed to succeed. Encourage a culture of lifelong learning and professional growth.

Without clear accountability, there is no ownership of tasks and outcomes, leading to a lack of responsibility for execution. This can result in tasks falling through the cracks, a lack of progress tracking, and ultimately, failure to achieve strategic goals. Establish clear roles and responsibilities, set measurable goals, and hold individuals accountable for their performance. Implement regular performance reviews and feedback sessions to ensure accountability and recognize achievements.

In a rapidly changing business environment, the inability to adapt can derail execution. Organizations that are slow to respond to changes may miss critical opportunities. This can result in outdated strategies, lost competitive advantage, and reduced market relevance. Foster an agile culture that encourages flexibility and quick decision-making. Implement agile methodologies, such as Scrum or Kanban, to allow for iterative development and continuous improvement. Regularly review and adjust strategies based on market feedback and changing conditions.

Without proper monitoring and feedback mechanisms, it is difficult to track progress and make necessary adjustments. This can lead to unnoticed errors, misaligned efforts, and an inability to achieve strategic objectives. Implement robust monitoring and evaluation systems to track progress against strategic goals. Use key performance indicators (KPIs) and regular progress reports to provide feedback and guide decision-making. Encourage an open feedback culture where employees feel comfortable sharing insights and suggestions.

If the organizational culture does not support the strategic vision, execution can become inconsistent and lackluster. A misaligned culture can lead to disengaged employees, internal conflicts, and a fragmented approach to execution. Align the organizational culture with the strategic vision by promoting values and behaviors that support execution. Engage leadership at all levels to model desired behaviors and embed cultural change initiatives into everyday practices.

By understanding and addressing these challenges, organizations can improve their ability to move from strategy to execution, ensuring that their strategic goals are achieved efficiently and effectively. This proactive approach helps in transforming visionary ideas into tangible results, driving sustained success and competitive advantage.

Linus Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre