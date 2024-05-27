GOV AHMADU FINTIRI’S SECOND TERM 

State governors who excelled in their first term always start their second term smoothly, easily formulating policies and executing projects. Those who built significant infrastructure and implemented developmental programs in their first term tend to continue these practices in their second term. Governors who managed resources wisely during their first term enter their second term with a clear vision for completion and the legacy they wish to leave. Furthermore, those who developed effective human capital programs in their first term demonstrate quality leadership in their second term, focusing on the future well-being of their people. And, have quality leadership that uses its ‘today’ for people’s tomorrow.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State is fortunate to belong to the category of state governors who excelled in their first term and continued with vigor in their second term.

In the first year of his second term, Governor Fintiri has not only maintained the momentum from his first term but has elevated his performance to a level that political-development pundits describe as exceptional and transformational leadership.

Pundits assert that no leader achieves exceptional leadership without visionary thinking, flexibility, decisiveness, results-orientedness, and a focus on the future.”

While it’s customary to assess a governor’s performance by listing their accomplishments in projects, programs, and policies during their first or second term, simply enumerating Governor Fintiri’s endeavors over his five-year tenure would merely state the obvious. His projects, programs, and policies already speak for themselves. The crucial task lies in understanding how Governor Fintiri managed to pioneer new initiatives and impact all socio-economic sectors of Adamawa State’s economy while navigating the complex socio-political-economic landscape. Adamawa resembles a microcosm of Nigeria, where politics is ever-present, whether in governance or during political cycles.

Governor Fintiri’s approach aligns with what operations research scientists refer to as systems thinking. He applies both a series and parallel systems approach, yielding excellent results. Fintiri’s development strategy is series-oriented, where all his projects and programs are interconnected. The urban renewal projects are interconnected, all programs are aligned with all projects, and together, they span across every sector. Additionally, Fintiri’s policies are carefully synchronized, complementing the projects and programs.

The construction of hundreds of kilometers of roads across the states, the construction of five flyovers and underpasses in the capital city, and the building of 1000 housing units for 5,000 families are just a few components of a comprehensive strategy. Additionally, initiatives such as construction of well-equipped 60-bed five cottage hospitals , rehabilitation and equipping of specialist and general hospitals, the establishing of 21 model nursery and primary schools, and constructing six mega secondary schools are all interconnected efforts. Moreover, the distribution of 50,000 Naira through Fintiri wallets to 100,000 people, the clearance of all pension and gratuity backlogs, and the introduction of Fresh Air Metro buses and Blue Bird school buses contribute to the overarching goals. Furthermore, the agribusiness program, the construction of the Jimeta stadium, the statewide rehabilitation of water supply facilities, the construction of new Jimeta Shopping Complex and Yola town markets and redevelopment of other old ones, the foreign and local scholarship programs, the skills acquisitions centres are interconnected to play a crucial role in enhancing economic, healthcare, human capital development, and education, improving accessibility, facilitating the efficient delivery of services, contributions to broader goals.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja