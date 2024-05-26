Terrorists Kill Four Security Operatives, Seven Others in Niger Community

Four members of the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in Kuchi community in Munya Local Government Area and three villagers were killed when terrorists invaded the community on Friday night.

About 200 villagers were also abducted during night attack which began at 7 pm and ended at about 11 pm. All the shops in the community were burgled and looted as the terrorists made away with all the goods and drinks.

Sources in the community said that terrorists were over 300 and operated despite the heavy downpour in different parts of the state on Friday.

The sources disclosed that the people were not aware of the attack until it was too late because of the rains and thunderstorms.

They added that the terrorists went from house to house to abduct villagers.

“The terrorists overpowered the security agents, there was no way the security agents could have withstood the bandits because the bandits came in about 100 motorcycles and each carrying at least three people. They were all heavily armed.

“Again, there was no reinforcement for the security agents on ground untill this morning when some security people came, but the havoc had already been done. They operated all through inside the rain,” the source added.

Chairman of Munya local government, Mallam Aminu Najume confirmed the latest attack.

He said four security agents, including local vigilantes were killed during the attack adding that several others were injured but the number cannot be ascertained because several of the people ran into the bush.

“The bandits moved from house to house and dispossessing people of their belongings. They also abducted about 150 villagers, including women and went away with them inside the rain. Throughout the operation by the bandits, no assistance came from anywhere.

“Honestly, the council is overwhelmed with the current situation. I am not thinking straight as I speak with you because my people have lost their sleep, they have been forced out of the community,” he stressed.

He blamed the continuous onslaught by the terrorists on communities in the council on the failure of the Kaduna State Government to take concrete actions.

According to him: “If Kaduna State is doing what Niger State is doing, the situation would have been addressed.

“These people usually come from Kaduna state to operate in Niger state and return back. They move in their hundreds and yet the security agents don’t see them, even when the villagers alert them, no action is taken.

“Look at yesterday’s attack, for over three hours, there was no reinforcement from anywhere. They out numbered the Joint Security Taskforce and succeeded in killing four of them, including some villagers,” he lamented.