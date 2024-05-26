  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Passengers Stranded as Kaduna-Abuja Train Derails

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Passengers on a Kaduna-Abuja train were said to have been stranded on Sunday morning as the train reportedly derailed an hour after leaving the Kaduna station.

The train, which took off from the Rigassa station in Kaduna, was said to have derailed at about 8am in Jere, Kaduna State.

Security operatives were said to have been immediately deployed in the location to protect apprehensive passengers. 

A member of staff of the Rigassa railway station, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying three carriages of the train went off the tracks.

“But there was no casualty. Security agents were drafted in the location to provide security cover for the passengers.

“The train was later fixed and the passengers continued with their journey to Abuja.

“As I am talking to you, even the train that left Abuja to Kaduna had since reached its destination,” the rail station staff said.

Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

Train transportation has become very popular among Nigerians following the deadly activities of bandits on the highways, especially along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Although the highways have become relatively safe in recent times, many people preferred to travel by train because of the terrible condition of the Abuja-Kaduna highway which had been under rehabilitation by the Federal Government for years.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.