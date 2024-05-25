Tamuno: Abuja Will Become Hub for Film, Entertainment Industry in Africa

The GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Maureen Tamuno, has conducted a comprehensive inspection tour of the Abuja Film Village, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering the growth of the industry.

During the inspection, Tamuno, accompanied by senior management officials and a team of experts, toured the film village area which is about 4000 hectares of Land in the Kusaki-Yanga district of the FCT.



According to a statement, Tamuno expressed commitment to supporting the growth of the film sector in Abuja and emphasised the importance of creating an enabling environment for creativity and innovation.

The Abuja Film Village, a project birthed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative is envisioned to be the hub for film production and entertainment excellence.



It would be done in phases providing state-of-the-art studios, soundstages, post-production facilities and an enabling environment for Film makers, hotel and resort, luxury apartments, Waterpark, golf course, sports area etc.

The GMD expressed enthusiasm about the potential of the Film Village to attract Local and International production and investors, thereby boosting the economy.



Tamuno noted that Abuja would become hub for film and entertainment industry in Africa and beyond going by Abuja Investments Company Limited commitment to put in place an Abuja Film Village in Kusaki in Kuje local government area.