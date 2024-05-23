  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Adeleke Lauds Foundation over Support for Less Privileged

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Leovest Reassuring Hands Foundation, Mr. Awodiran Olatunji, for establishing a food bank in the state.

This is just as the governor appreciated the United Kingdom-based Nigerian for feeding the widows, lifting the downtrodden and sponsoring the education of brilliant but indigent students among other life-touching initiatives.

He expressed astonishment at the level of consistency displayed by the foundation, especially in the last 10 months with the distribution of food items to widows in Ibokun area of the state irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

While appreciating the governor for identifying with the foundation, the Ibokun-born philanthropist disclosed that the foundation was founded in 2022 to create a space where compassion meets action to make impact in the world.

According to the son of him, “I envision a world where individuals are given the opportunity to thrive, irrespective of their circumstances, and this vision fuels my dedication to making a difference.”

