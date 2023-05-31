When Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding Honoured Nike Okundaye

The Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, recently celebrated Nike Okundaye’s 55 years of promoting traditional and contemporary African art. It was also an opportunity to mark her 72nd birthday as an accomplished artist. Funmi Ogundare reports

It was a celebration of art and culture recently, as the Centre for Black and International Understanding (CBCIU), Osogbo, commemorated Chief Nike Okundaye’s 55 years of exhibiting and promoting traditional and contemporary African art.

It was also an opportunity for the centre, a UNESCO category II institute with the mission of initiating, facilitating and supporting programmes, to celebrate her 72nd birthday.

Mama Nike, as she is fondly called, is the managing director of the Nike Centre for Art and Culture, as well as the curator of the Nike Art Gallery located in Lagos, Oshogbo, Osun State, Ogidi-Ijumu, Kogi and Abuja.

A successful Nigerian artist, art collector and Yoruba cultural icon who, having fought and navigated life’s hurdles, has contributed immensely to sustaining African arts and culture globally.

Despite the lull in her education, she has taught at some leading universities across the globe, including Dartmouth University, University of Tampa, Florida, University of Alberta, Edmonton ( Canada), Rhode Island School of Textile, Howard University, University of Maryland, University of Wisconsin, among others.

With her intriguing infusion of entrepreneurial skills into arts, Okundaye has, at various times, participated in several solo and joint exhibitions within and outside Nigeria, as well as conducted workshops and training in the area of textile, mosaics and paintings, embroidery, quilts, and costumes. She is also an art administrator, dancer, singer, and philanthropist.

In 2007, the government of the United States of America sponsored her trip to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate as a panellist at the world conference of ‘ Vital Voices Pan African Leadership and Initiative for Women and Girls.

Speaking at the programme, the guest lecturer of the Department of Creative Arts, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Prof Peju Layiwola, in her presentation titled, ‘Nike Okundaye: The Quintessential Artist and Philanthropist’, described her as one who is schooled in the culture and language of the Yoruba people and understands its nuances.

“Nike is steeped in Yoruba philosophical thoughts, understands the value of indigenous knowledge systems, and therefore is very well educated. She is a living treasure; her depth of knowledge is not only about the artistry and production of textile art but the meaning and value of textiles as verbal forms of communication, art, and language,” Layiwola stated. “Textiles also reflect religious and cultural beliefs and reveal the richness of our value system.”

She also described her as a philanthropist who had impacted women in various ways.

Speaking to THISDAY, a professor of History at the Osun State University, Osogbo, and executive director of the centre, Siyan Oyeweso, explained that the choice of honouring Okundaye was informed by her exceptional contributions to humanity and also in the field of culture, women empowerment, education, philanthropy, and role model to the underprivileged people.

“Her educational background was very humble. She also broke the jinx. She didn’t read beyond primary six, but today, she is being celebrated in world-class tertiary institutions and universities, where she lectures and even awarded a doctorate honorary degree,” stated Oyeweso.

Oyeweso revealed that Nike left her marriage with her head high to learn art and craft, adire making, batik and textiles in a hostile environment and consequently encouraged other women to learn adire making so they could have a sustainable source of income and be less dependent on their husbands, encouraging widows to embrace practical entrepreneurship.

“She became an unwelcome guest in Oshogbo because the men were claiming that she was encouraging their wives to revolt against them,” Oyeweso explained. “When you see a woman of this nature, then you know that there is an uncommon thing about her.”

The executive director described Okundaye as one who broke the glass ceiling in a male-dominated environment and a philanthropist due to her commitment to the downtrodden.

In an interview with THISDAY, the celebrant said, “Today will remain green in my heart. I have been marking my birthday, but this is the first time it will come from the source, which is Osogbo. I moved to Osogbo at the age of 17 with nothing, but today, Osogbo has made me what I am today.”

She thanked the centre and UNESCO for the opportunity and described her exploit teaching foreigners abroad about textiles and batik as great, saying that they were happy to see the African art.

“Our art is our heritage, and when we showcase our work in a nice way, they see us as ambassadors to African art. I am always happy that Nigeria is participating in different art exhibitions. We just went to Atlanta and sent two people to go and represent us, and we came first,” she added. “A Nigerian female artist, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, whose piece of work went for $3.4 million, is a pride to Nigeria. So art is not just art of yesterday, but a business, the art entrepreneur stressed..”

The programme witnessed the presentation of certificates to students who had participated in the centre’s young artists club adire competition.

Pupils of different schools also showcased their paintings of Mama Okundaye.