Governor Aliyu Voids Tambuwal’s Late Appointments, Decisions





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has taken his first decisions in office with the nullification, reversal, suspension and revocation with immediate effect of all last minutes approvals by the out-gone administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

They included the nullification with immediate effect of all appointments made after March 19, 2023, by the government of Tambuwal.

Addressing journalists yesterday in the Government House, the Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor has also suspended for review in due course in public interest all recent appointments of traditional rulers made by the former governor.

In the same vein, Bawa said the renaming of tertiary institutions in the state and other appointments related to their Governing Councils and their relocations announced recently by the outgone administration had been nullified, hence “all the affected institutions are to revert to their former names and locations accordingly.”

Also affected by the development, Bawa said: “All LGA sole administrators/caretaker committees recently appointed by the immediate-past administration are hereby dissolved and the sole administrators are to hand over to the directors of administration of their local government areas with immediate effect.

“All governing boards of parastatals other than statutory boards are hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“All land allocations and other related matters made by the outgone administration in recent weeks are hereby revoked with immediate effect.”

Bawa added: “All recent wasteful and unnecessary auction of the government assets are hereby suspended, and will be revisited in due course.”