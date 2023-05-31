Conference Tasks Educators on ‘Audacious’ Innovations 

Omolabake Fasogbon

An edtech company, Edves, has emphasised the value of innovation and creativity in developing African education.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Dimeji Falana, stated this while announcing the organisation’s forthcoming conference, ‘Edves Catalyst 2023’, which will hold on June 2 and 3 in Lagos.

The programme themed, ‘Audacious’, was designed to ignite audacity and foster innovation in teaching and leadership.

Falana remarked that modern education’s realities require players, especially educators, to create audacious ideas and leverage technological advancements to shape the learning future in Africa.

He explained that the event, to hold virtually and physically at Landmark Event Centre, was conceived to equip attendees with relevant tools and knowledge needed to thrive and relate well in a digital environment and present realities.

He added that participants would have the privilege to learn from prominent and versed scholars in both public and private sectors, including Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Folasade Adefisayo; Associate Dean, Faculty of Education, Queen’s University Canada, Dr. Peter Chin and CEO of Greensprings Schools and Chair APEN, Mrs. Lai Koiki, among others.

He said, “Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, attend thought-provoking keynotes, and explore the latest trends in educational technology. From cutting-edge learning tools to innovative pedagogical approaches, Edves Catalyst 2023 will showcase the vast potential of integrating technology into the African education ecosystem.

Wema Bank, 1MillionTeachers, Queens University Canada, and others sponsor the programme.