CELD Innovations Receives National Reward Licence from NLRC





The CELD Innovations Limited trading as CashToken Rewards Africa has received the National Reward Licence from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

The auspicious occasion was attended by the members of the board of the NLRC led by the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, and Members of the board of CELD Innovations Limited led by its chairman Mr. Taiwo Olashore.

A statement yesterday, explained that the event took place at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, last Friday.

Speaking at the event, Gbajabiamila commended the initiative by CELD Innovations Limited, saying he had studied the proposal and saw the potential for actual impact on the citizens of Nigeria once executed, as he reiterated the support of the board of directors of the commission, who would be working closely with the organisation in ensuring the adherence to the compliance of the terms and conditions signed by both parties as he urged the organisation to reach out to the commission for assistance when needed.

Speaking on behalf of CELD Innovations Limited, Olashore, expressed gratitude to the Commission for the remarkable opportunity and confidence in the capacity and capability of CELD Innovations Limited as he pledged the organisation’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost dedication and integrity.

Furthermore, Olashore commended customers, stakeholders and members of the board of directors for their unwavering support, which has been critical to the organisation’s success. He also used the medium to commend Mr. Lai Labode and his team for their tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and passion in securing the national licence.

Also Speaking at the event, Labode, who is the Managing Director and CEO of CELD Innovations Limited, expressed gratitude to Gbajabiamila, for taking the time to understand the national rewards initiative through CashToken Rewards Africa.

He further stated that, “this is a first in Africa and worldwide where any country is engaging in a National Reward program where patronising local businesses is rewarded.

“Using CashToken Rewards Africa’s socialist model of reward, the government of Nigeria would gain unprecedented public emotional goodwill and appeal through the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which would redistribute wealth, alleviate poverty, and create jobs.”