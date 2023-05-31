AirPeace, Stanbic IBTC Become Maltina Teacher Competition Co-sponsors

Uchechukwu Nnaike

After eight years of sole sponsorship by the Nigeria Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the company has announced Air Peace and Stanbic IBTC Bank as co-sponsors of the 2023 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition (MTOTY).

Speaking at the opening of entries for the ninth edition of the competition in Lagos, the Company Secretary/Legal Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, said the company commenced opening up potential partnerships with reputable and progressive companies that share in its vision and mission for the initiative.

Entries for the competition opened on May 25 and will close on July 21, 2023. The competition is open to secondary school teachers in public and private schools across the country.

To participate, eligible teachers can visit the dedicated website at www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com

Agbebaku, who emphasised the fundamental role teachers play in shaping the lives of their students, stated that the competition aims to reward their efforts and inspire them to continue making a positive impact.

The Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, highlighted the competition’s impact on teachers, as it has ignited a newfound passion and commitment to exceptional teaching among educators.

“There is no doubt that this competition has done a lot to lift the spirit of Nigerian teachers. In the last eight years, we have succeeded in providing a new narrative for the teaching profession in Nigeria. Our teachers are now proud to be associated with teaching, and we are encouraging the next generation of teachers to be passionate about the profession,” she said.

Morgan stated that the overall winner for the 2023 edition would receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million, a trophy and a capacity development training opportunity. The winner’s school would receive either a computer laboratory or a block of classrooms.

“The first runner-up of the competition to receive a total of N1,500,000, a trophy, while the second runner-up receives a total of N1,250,000 and a trophy. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each,” she added.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Mr. Stanley Olisa, said the company is delighted to partner Nigerian Breweries in the laudable initiative to reward and celebrate teachers to achieve better classroom impact. He promised that the sponsorship would be sustained.

The Head of Consumer Sector/Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mrs. Nnenna Okoro, commended Nigerian Breweries and the Felix Ohiwerei Foundation for remaining committed to the initiative, adding that improving the welfare of teachers is a collective responsibility of all.

Representatives also delivered goodwill messages of support of the federal and state ministry of education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal four.