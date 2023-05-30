  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Tinubu Resumes Officially At State House

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* To meet Emefiele, Kyari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has resumed officially at his duty desk as he arrived the State House, Abuja on Tuesday at about 2.30pm.

This is his first day in office after being inaugurated as President at the Eagles Square, Abuja on May 29, 2023.

The president was received at the forecourt of his office by Vice-President Kashim Shettima and some other senior government officials, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Also on hand to receive him were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; former Lagos State Commissioners for Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Information, Mr Dele Alake and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke.

President Tinubu is expected to meet later with the NNPCL boss, Kyari and  CBN Governor Emefiele, supposedly over the brewing fuel crisis and the new administration’s monetary policy.

Details later…

