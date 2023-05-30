Technology Professionals Urge Tinubu’s Govt to Establish Energy Ministry

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Society of Technology and Energy Professionals (STEP) has urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to establish a Ministry of Energy and a substantive minister to ensure speedy solutions to Nigeria’s energy crisis.

In a statement made available in Abuja, the society through its President, Chimeremeze Enwere, explained that the move will allow Nigeria explore new sources of energy and implement relevant policies.

It is coming after the first inaugural meeting of the Council for Registration of Technology and Energy Professionals (CORETEP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

“As you embark on your new responsibilities, please remember that our nation is facing serious energy challenges which have made it expedient for our sincere appeal for the establishment of an energy ministry and appointment of an energy minister by your administration.

“These offices will enable Nigeria solve her energy problems through the exploration of other sources of energy, implementation of energy policies, climate actions and strengthen our energy commission and other energy agencies.

“It will further ensure local content acceleration, improve energy investments, funding, storage and infrastructure that will bring a lasting solution to our energy and electricity problems while we continue to optimise our oil and gas sector,” the group stated.

It expressed optimism that the new administration would create national unity, equity and justice, ethno-religious peace, respect for rule of law and develop Nigeria’s technology and energy sectors.

“We look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between technology and energy professionals and your administration but also to ensure concerted efforts in the advancements of Nigeria technology and energy sectors for the benefits of our dear nation and our economy,” the society further stated.

While congratulating the president on his victory during the polls, the group prayed for the success of the new administration’s quest to lead Nigerians to a place where there will be no insecurity and corruption.

It stressed the need for the new administration to build a country that will create jobs for unemployed youths, ensures quality education, good roads, quality healthcare and stable electricity.