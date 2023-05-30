  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Radda to Establish Treasury Single Account in Katsina

Nigeria | 53 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly sworn in governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has vowed to establish a Treasury Single Account (TSA) in order to checkmate financial loopholes in the state.

He said the introduction of the TSA would enable his government consolidate the state finances, strengthen accountability and close all financial linkages in the state.

Radda, who spoke shortly after he was sworn in as the fifth governor of Katsina State, yesterday, said linkages in payroll, overheads and capital projects would be eradicated to ensure efficient management of the state resources.

Elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Radda was sworn in alongside his deputy, Faruk Lawal-Jobe by the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danlandi Abubakar, at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

The former SMEDAN director-general promised to also conduct a staff audit to eliminate ghost workers at state and local government levels in order to ensure that public servants serve the government judiciously.

The governor explained that promotion and placement of staff would be entirely on merits and not through favours, adding that his government would apply the sticks and carrots approach towards performance of his cabinet members.

He, however, said security issues would be given ultimate priority by his government, vowing to deploy all available resources to tame the spate of banditry and other criminalities in the state.

 Radda warned bandits terrorising some farming communities in the state to abandon their nefarious activities and reintegrate into society or face the wrath of the law.

He said: “To the bandits, I say abandon your course  and reintegrate into society or face the full wrath of the law. And I urged our youths to shun drug abuse, time wasting and criminality. We will work with relevant law enforcement agencies to provide social order and overall security of the state.”

He reiterated that his government would build the lives of those affected by banditry by providing special support to women and girls whom he said have endured the unimaginable pains.

