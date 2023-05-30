OAU Student’s Murder: Osun Court Sentences Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Two Staff Members to Death by Hanging

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State High Court Tuesday sentenced the Founder of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Justice Adepele Ojo, while delivering his judgment on the case, equally sentenced two members of staff of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde, to death by hanging.

The court discharged and acquitted three other members of staff, while the seventh defendant will hear her sentencing on Wednesday following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsel.

Adedoyin was charged along with six of his workers — Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola — as first to seventh defendants and were arraigned on an 18-count charge which include murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among others.

The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, in her judgment on Tuesday discharged three defendants – Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole and Adedeji Adesola – from the counts of conspiracy and murder.

However, they were found culpable of other counts in the charge.

Adedoyin was found culpable and thereby convicted of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16.

The court held that the second autopsy report signed by two pathologists from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital was thwarted as the court holds that “it’s a report by persons with vested interest”.

Justice Ojo established that late Adegoke lodged in the Hilton Hotel and paid into the account of the 7th defendant.

“I found the first defendant (Ramon Adedoyin) culpable of the conspiracy to murder and murder,” she said.

The court held that the evidence presented before the court placed Oyetunde Kazeem “squarely among those who perpetrated the acts” and he was found guilty of the counts.

The seventh defendant (Adedeji Adesola) was “carefully chorographed into the act. The circumstance around her were not strong to found her culpable of the count 1, 2, and 3”.

The 1st, 3rd and 5th defendants were found culpable of the offence of conspiracy to improperly, indecently dump the deceased body and were guilty as charged.

