NBA Ikeja Unveils Law Week 2023 Programme 

The Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, has unveiled the highly anticipated Law Week 2023 programme, scheduled to take place from 9th to16th of June, 2023. This event aims at fostering engagement and dialogue among legal professionals, while addressing key issues in the legal field.

The theme of the NBA Ikeja Law Week is: ‘The Nigerian Lawyer: Earning Wealth and Keeping Fit in Challenging Times’.

Friday, June 9th, 2023:

The Law Week will commence with the Grand Opening Ceremony and Press Conference at the Bar Centre. A thought-provoking session with Young Lawyers will delve into the topic of “The Nigerian Young Lawyers: Prospect and Challenges” .

A Jumat Prayer session will be held.

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023:

The Morning Session will focus on empowering “Female Lawyers in Legal Practice: Overcoming the Limits of Gender Bias and Stereotype”. The venue for this enlightening discussion will be the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja.

In the Afternoon Session, the critical topic of “Mental and Physical Health of Lawyers” will be explored at the Bar Centre, highlighting the well-being of legal practitioners.

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023:

Legal Clinic, held in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency, will offer legal assistance and guidance at strategic locations in Ikeja, including Ikeja Under Bridge, Ogba, and Ojota.

6 pm: The Variety Night, organised by the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, will entertain attendees at the Bar Centre with captivating performances.

Thursday, June 15th, 2023:

The Morning Session will commemorate the Alao Aka Bashorun Memorial Lecture at the Bar Centre. Esteemed Speakers, Prof Chidi Odinkalu and Oumide Fusika, SAN, will deliver insightful talks on a topic yet to be announced.

The Afternoon Session will delve into the importance of “Proper Billing, Growing Clientele, and Financial Planning for Lawyers” at the Bar Centre, providing practical advice and strategies.

Friday, June 16th, 2023:

The Law Week will culminate in a delightful dinner at THE CITADEL, located at 30, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NBA Ikeja Law Week 2023 promises an enriching experience for all legal professionals, offering knowledge-sharing, networking opportunities, and a chance to explore critical aspects of the legal landscape. Legal practitioners and interested individuals are encouraged to mark their calendars, and participate in this remarkable event.