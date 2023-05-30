Interswitch CEO, Others Jostle for EY World Entrepreneur Title in Monaco

Peter Uzoho



As Monaco warms up to host the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs -EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, would be joining 48 other exceptional entrepreneurs from 49 countries to compete for this year’s title.

The annual event, which starts on June 6th, through June 9th, in Monaco, would feature unstoppable entrepreneurs from countries and territories around the world.

The award, according to EY Nigeria, was a platform it uses to recognise and celebrates global business leaders whose vision and innovation were transforming the business landscape though their inspiring entrepreneurial journey.

Elegbe, winner of the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year award in West Africa, alongside other countries’ winners would be inducted into the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year ‘Hall of Fame’ for their exceptional entrepreneurial achievements and vie for the award at the global level.

Speaking on the award, Senior Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Leader for West Africa, Ashish Bakhshi, explained in a statement issued yesterday, that the global event serves as a veritable platform to inspire today’s successful entrepreneurs so they could share their incredible entrepreneurial stories.

According to Bakhshi, “these unique set of individuals are part of the larger collective, fueling the world economy, bringing new business concepts and products to market, as well as creating jobs and wealth.

“On behalf of EY West Africa, I want to wish Mitchell the very best of luck as he joins other top global entrepreneurs to compete for the world title. We, EY Partners and the entire staff in West Africa, are proud of his achievements in the business world not only in Nigeria but on the Africa Continent.”

The company informed that the first and only African to win the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur of The Year award was James Mwangi, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Bank, Kenya.

Other past winners were Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani Inc (USA); Olivia Lum, Group CEO and President, Hyflux Limited (Singapore), Guy Laliberté, Founder and CEO, Cirque du Soleil (Canada), Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited (India) and Cho Tak Wong, Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), among others.