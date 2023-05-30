Iheanacho Sad over Leicester City’s Relegation 

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, voiced his displeasure at Leicester City’s relegation on Sunday night.

Following a poor run, the Foxes were firmly entrenched in the English Premier League’s relegation zone, and Dean Smith’s team needed Everton to lose in their remaining matches to ensure their survival.

The Nigerian star was left with no choice but to vent his emotional disappointment after the match since their valiant victory against the resilient West Ham United was insufficient to ensure their continued participation in the top division.

Despite losing his place in the starting 11 under Brendan Rodgers’ leadership, his contributions were critical in the FA Cup as well as a few vital Premier League matches.

Iheanacho voiced his dissatisfaction, thanked the supporters for their support, and hoped the squad would return to the top flight in a post-game interview with LCFC TV.

“I don’t even know how I feel right now. I’m so disappointed. I don’t know what to say. I want to thank the football club, the fans, and everyone that supported us right from the start till now. I know it is a hard one to take. Whatever it is, we would keep going and stay strong, and hopefully, we would get back up.

“It is a downturn now. Nobody is really happy at this time. It is about timing for the club and everyone. We just need to take a chill and move on. It is not what we want. We can’t go back now thinking about it. We just need to move forward.”

A proposal to entice the Nigerian star to Spain was about to be submitted by Sevilla earlier this year. The Super Eagles striker may leave the East Midlands this summer since he has one year remaining on his contract with the King Power team.

