Foundation  Supports Tobacco Harm Reduction Initiatives

Yetunde Bello

The Foundation for Consumer Freedom Advancement (FCFA) has called on the Nigerian government to make Tobacco Harm Reduction(THR) a priority.

FCFA in a statement yesterday noted that embracing the principles exemplified by Sweden provides Nigeria an opportunity to save lives, improve public health outcomes and alleviate the burden on health-care resources.

“Through education, regulation and provision of safer alternatives, Nigeria can empower its citizens to make informed choices and transition from traditional combustible tobacco products,” it said.

FCFA said it was proudly joining the global community in celebrating World Vape Day 2023 on May 30, which is today.

“This significant occasion allows us to reflect on the remarkable achievements made in combating smoking and to underscore the urgent need for Nigeria to embrace THR strategies, drawing inspiration from Sweden’s successful model. By adopting Sweden’s approach, Nigeria can pave the way for other African nations, offering a beacon of hope in reducing smoking rates and promoting a healthier future,” it said.

According to FCFA, Sweden’s remarkable accomplishment is evident as it moves closer to becoming a smoke-free

society.

“Over the past 15 years, smoking rates in Sweden have plummeted from 15 per cent to an astonishingly low 5.6 per cent, making it the lowest rate in Europe. This achievement not only reflects a decline in smoking but also signifies a substantial reduction in associated health risks. It also places Sweden 17 years ahead of the European Union’s target. These remarkable statistics are a testament to the effectiveness of the Swedish way of making reduced risks alternative products to smoking widely accessible, acceptable and affordable.

“In contrast, Nigeria continues to face the devastating consequences of smoking-related diseases. The World Health Organisation, in 2022, reported that nearly 30,000 lives were lost in Nigeria due to this. According to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction, 4.1 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria are current smokers, representing approximately 4.5 million individuals. The Global State of THR reports that while 7.9 per cent of men in Nigeria are current smokers, only 0.3 per cent of women engage in smoking. These figures underscore the urgent need for the Nigerian government to prioritise THR and learn from the Swedish model.

“Sweden’s remarkable achievement in reducing smoking rates can be attributed to two main steps. Firstly, they adopted Snus, a smokeless oral tobacco product, which kick-started their smoke-free journey. Secondly, Sweden promotes diverse alternatives to traditional cigarettes. They ensure comprehensive accessibility by offering a range of reduced-risk alternatives such as e-cigarettes or vaping products and nicotine pouches. These alternatives are made readily available in convenience stores, supermarkets, and tobacco stores, simplifying the transition process for smokers. To further motivate smokers, Sweden focuses on promoting acceptance of these reduced-risk alternatives. They conduct public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and targeted messaging to reduce the stigma associated with these products. Additionally, Sweden addresses the affordability factor by implementing taxation policies and pricing strategies that make reduced-risk alternatives more affordable than traditional cigarettes. This eliminates a major barrier for smokers who want to switch to safer options

Sweden’s latest health miracle could save millions of lives across the African continent. Adopting this approach to tobacco harm reduction, African countries, including Nigeria, have the opportunity to transform public health outcomes and reduce the staggering toll of tobacco-related diseases.

The success of Sweden in drastically reducing smoking rates and improving public health outcomes provide an invaluable roadmap for Nigerian policymakers, public health officials and advocates. With accessibility, acceptability and affordability of reduced-risk alternatives to smoking, Nigeria can begin to address the pressing health challenges associated with smoking and reduce the staggering number of preventable deaths caused by tobacco-related diseases.

“On this World Vape Day, let us celebrate Sweden’s victory over smoking and use it as a catalyst for change in Nigeria (and Africa in general) and #Quitlikesweden. The FCFA stands ready to support and collaborate with stakeholders in Nigeria to promote Tobacco Harm Reduction initiatives and work towards a smoke-free future. Together, we can protect the health and well-being of Nigerian citizens and make significant progress in reducing the devastating impact of tobacco-related diseases.

The FCFA is a network comprising activists, researchers, journalists and consumers committed to empowering individuals with personal responsibility and advocating for consumer freedom across Africa.

Foundation Supports Tobacco Harm Reduction Initiatives

Yetunde Bello

The Foundation for Consumer Freedom Advancement (FCFA) has called on the Nigerian government to make Tobacco Harm Reduction(THR) a priority.

FCFA in a statement yesterday noted that embracing the principles exemplified by Sweden provides Nigeria an opportunity to save lives, improve public health outcomes and alleviate the burden on health-care resources.

“Through education, regulation and provision of safer alternatives, Nigeria can empower its citizens to make informed choices and transition from traditional combustible tobacco products,” it said.

FCFA said it was proudly joining the global community in celebrating World Vape Day 2023 on May 30, which is today.

“This significant occasion allows us to reflect on the remarkable achievements made in combating smoking and to underscore the urgent need for Nigeria to embrace THR strategies, drawing inspiration from Sweden’s successful model. By adopting Sweden’s approach, Nigeria can pave the way for other African nations, offering a beacon of hope in reducing smoking rates and promoting a healthier future,” it said.

According to FCFA, Sweden’s remarkable accomplishment is evident as it moves closer to becoming a smoke-free

society.

“Over the past 15 years, smoking rates in Sweden have plummeted from 15 per cent to an astonishingly low 5.6 per cent, making it the lowest rate in Europe. This achievement not only reflects a decline in smoking but also signifies a substantial reduction in associated health risks. It also places Sweden 17 years ahead of the European Union’s target. These remarkable statistics are a testament to the effectiveness of the Swedish way of making reduced risks alternative products to smoking widely accessible, acceptable and affordable.

“In contrast, Nigeria continues to face the devastating consequences of smoking-related diseases. The World Health Organisation, in 2022, reported that nearly 30,000 lives were lost in Nigeria due to this. According to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction, 4.1 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria are current smokers, representing approximately 4.5 million individuals. The Global State of THR reports that while 7.9 per cent of men in Nigeria are current smokers, only 0.3 per cent of women engage in smoking. These figures underscore the urgent need for the Nigerian government to prioritise THR and learn from the Swedish model.

“Sweden’s remarkable achievement in reducing smoking rates can be attributed to two main steps. Firstly, they adopted Snus, a smokeless oral tobacco product, which kick-started their smoke-free journey. Secondly, Sweden promotes diverse alternatives to traditional cigarettes. They ensure comprehensive accessibility by offering a range of reduced-risk alternatives such as e-cigarettes or vaping products and nicotine pouches. These alternatives are made readily available in convenience stores, supermarkets, and tobacco stores, simplifying the transition process for smokers. To further motivate smokers, Sweden focuses on promoting acceptance of these reduced-risk alternatives. They conduct public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and targeted messaging to reduce the stigma associated with these products. Additionally, Sweden addresses the affordability factor by implementing taxation policies and pricing strategies that make reduced-risk alternatives more affordable than traditional cigarettes. This eliminates a major barrier for smokers who want to switch to safer options

Sweden’s latest health miracle could save millions of lives across the African continent. Adopting this approach to tobacco harm reduction, African countries, including Nigeria, have the opportunity to transform public health outcomes and reduce the staggering toll of tobacco-related diseases.

The success of Sweden in drastically reducing smoking rates and improving public health outcomes provide an invaluable roadmap for Nigerian policymakers, public health officials and advocates. With accessibility, acceptability and affordability of reduced-risk alternatives to smoking, Nigeria can begin to address the pressing health challenges associated with smoking and reduce the staggering number of preventable deaths caused by tobacco-related diseases.

“On this World Vape Day, let us celebrate Sweden’s victory over smoking and use it as a catalyst for change in Nigeria (and Africa in general) and #Quitlikesweden. The FCFA stands ready to support and collaborate with stakeholders in Nigeria to promote Tobacco Harm Reduction initiatives and work towards a smoke-free future. Together, we can protect the health and well-being of Nigerian citizens and make significant progress in reducing the devastating impact of tobacco-related diseases.

The FCFA is a network comprising activists, researchers, journalists and consumers committed to empowering individuals with personal responsibility and advocating for consumer freedom across Africa.