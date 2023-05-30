Former Rotary World President, Chief J.B. Majiyagbe, SAN, Passes On

A former World President of Rotary International and Elder Statesman, Chief J.B. Majiyagbe, SAN has passed on.

A statement by Mr Wahab Shittu, SAN said: “In Kano State where he held sway, and indeed, in the entirety of the Northern States of Nigeria, the dominant name on every lip was “Majiyagbe”. He was every Lawyer’s delight – decent carriage, eloquent, organised, urbane, friendly, accessible, elegant, classy, stylish and quintessential. He ran perhaps, the best organised Law Chambers in the entire Northern States. On No. 1 Club Road, there was no mistaken the towering Chambers, and close to the edifice is his residence, also built to excellent taste. He would simply stroll into his Chambers from his residence with such air of simplicity, magnificence and uncommon style”.

A visitor or client to the Chambers would not fail to notice the small inscription at the entrance. It reads:

“THANKS is such a little word. Not bigger than a minute, but there is a world of meaning and appreciation in it”.

This reflected the worldview of the departed extraordinary Lawyer, as a man of gratitude and appreciation. He treated all with uncommon courtesies.

Indeed, he mentored a number of prominent Lawyers, some of whom are renowned Senior Advocates of Nigeria today.

He was a man of style and panache. Late JB Majiyagbe spoke almost all languages in Nigeria, and was as fluent in Hausa as in the Yoruba language.

The Elder Statesman courted the local and the international community, widely travelled with extensive networks. He was an international figure.

He left behind worthy legacies, including his only son, John Majiyagbe, SAN.

