Exploring Family Feud in “The Truth About Sadia” By  Lola Akande

The concept of family feuds and their devastating consequences has long been a recurring theme in literary works. William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” exemplifies this archetype through the feuding Capulet and Montague families. Similarly, the novel “The Truth About Sadia” delves into the intricate dynamics of a dysfunctional family where unforgiveness prevails, leading to tragic outcomes. This academic analysis aims to explore the themes of unforgiveness, family, brotherhood, and marriage as portrayed in the novel, examining the profound impact they have on the characters’ lives.

The cover picture of the novel, depicting an African woman with afro hair, carrying a pen, a maggot larva, drugs, and a pacifier with a neckpiece, captivates readers and raises intriguing questions. These questions find answers within the prologue, which unveils a dialogue between Akin Oyelowo and a medicine man, determining the fate of a young girl named Sadia. The prologue vividly describes the spiritual implanting of a maggot into Sadia’s body, setting the stage for the subsequent exploration of her struggles.

Akande, utilizing an omniscient narrator, skillfully delves into the intricacies of this dysfunctional family. A chilling statement from the narrator, “Congratulations, Akin, your sister’s fate is sealed. The maggot is in her body and will be there alive, for as long as she lives” (TTAS, Page 2), leaves readers contemplating the grave judgment imposed on a mere four-year-old girl.

A pertinent Yoruba proverb, “Kokoro toun Je Efo, Idi Efo Lowa,” meaning “the insect that bites a vegetable is right in the bottom of a vegetable,” poignantly reflects Sadia’s perpetual struggles and unhappiness. Her arduous journey to find respite is only glimpsed at the tender age of fifty, underscoring the lasting impact of that single incident.

To grasp the full implication of this incident, one must comprehend that the novel is set in the southwestern region of Nigeria, with locations such as Obalende, Apapa, Omole, Yaba, and Ibadan featuring prominently. Akin, a narcissistic character who exploits religion to sow evil and habitually blames others for his misfortunes, confesses that Sadia, despite being a well-behaved sister, was destined to face incessant struggles. His motives were driven by a desire to maintain his superiority within the family (TTAS: Page 200).

The narrative intricately navigates Sadia’s life, her romantic endeavors, and her triumph over various hardships. The whirlwind romance between Sadia Onaolapo Oyeolowo and Mofeoluwa Ayowumi Bolarinwa captures the reader’s imagination, yet as their union deteriorates, the question resurfaces: Is marriage truly indispensable?

The reader is further immersed in the dysfunctionality of another family, observing the strained relationship between Mofe and Aremo. In Yoruba culture, murder is considered taboo, with no justifiable reason for taking another’s life. The process of seeking genuine forgiveness from a relative becomes a critical point of inquiry.

Within Yoruba society, conflict resolution and forgiveness are conducted by the individuals and the community themselves. The ethos of forgiveness is exemplified through the opportunity for wrongdoers to make official apologies and seek reconciliation. The proverb “Omo ale lari inu ti koni bi; omo ale lanbe ti ki gba” (“It is not inappropriate to be resentful, but it is only a bastard that does not respond favorably to plea”) encapsulates the socio-ethical values of the Yoruba people, emphasizing forgiveness as a vital component.

It is disconcerting to note that Aremo, driven by unforgiveness, leads twenty-one-year-old Mofe down a path of drug addiction, ultimately resulting in Aremo intentionally mutilating his brother’s body in Ibadan. This raises the question as to why Aremo refused to forgive Mofe despite his continuous pleas for forgiveness.

The author masterfully portrays flawed characters with abhorrent traits, bound in a marriage that is stifled by unforgiving relatives. Despite arousing sympathy from the reader, the characters’ lives could have been transformed with a supportive system in place. The narrative highlights that love, on its own, may not suffice in securing a happily ever after.

Deliberate avoidance of the author’s biography ensures an unbiased analysis, focusing solely on the content and style of the book. “The Truth About Sadia” is a must-read for individuals contemplating marriage, as the author effectively intertwines the threads of marriage and career, challenging the readers’ notions of a fairytale romance.

In conclusion, the novel expertly explores the themes of unforgiveness, family, brotherhood, and marriage. Through rich storytelling and vibrant cultural context, it delves into the consequences of long-standing grudges within families, revealing the profound impact on individuals’ lives. The work serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of forgiveness, and it prompts readers to reflect on the complex dynamics that shape relationships and the potential ramifications of holding onto past grievances.