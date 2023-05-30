Emenike Felicitates Tinubu, Shettima on  Successful Inauguration    

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has felicitated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their successful inauguration, saying Nigeria is in safe hands given their exceptional leadership acumen. Emenike, who was the Abia State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement said the enthronement of President Tinubu, as 16th President of Nigeria, would not only stabilise the country but bring about more development in all sectors of the country.

The revered economist, who witnessed the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, said he was confident that the Tinubu/Shettima presidency would usher in a new Nigeria where there would be economic prosperity.

“The good news is that Tinubu knows the expectations are very high and understands that apart from insecurity, Nigerians are yearning for quality infrastructure across the country and jobs for the teeming unemployed youths. “In President Tinubu, we have a dogged fighter, a democrat, nationalist who is ready to take Nigeria to greater heights. “Therefore, I call on all Nigerians all over the world to join hands with the new government in place to move our country, Nigeria, forward.”

The seamless transition we witnessed today (yesterday) is a testament to the fact that our party, APC, is prepared to bring succour to all Nigerians and further expand the democratic frontiers of Nigeria.”