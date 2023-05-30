Conferment of National Honour on Ajulo Well-deserved, Says Olajengbesi 

An Abuja-based public interest lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has congratulated senior counsel and legal luminary, Dr Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, on the conferment of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award on him by President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd).

In a statement on Sunday, Olajengbesi described the award as deserving of Ajulo, who has for decades laboured for nation-building in the areas of constitutional law, human rights, taxation, corporate and commercial law, as well as in the promotion of equal opportunity in Nigeria.

Olajengbesi said the legal profession is proud of Ajulo whose noble and unquantifiable contributions to governance and democracy traverse various strata of the social classes in Nigeria.

Also, Ajulo has distinguished himself as a public analyst whose ingenuous examination and solutions to social and political challenges have in no small way contributed to nation-building.

“The conferment of the prestigious award on Dr Olukayode Ajulo is a testament that hard work pays and a recognition of his invaluable works in the public space to nation-building. Dr Ajulo is a shining light from the legal profession and this award is another feather to his cap,” Olajengbesi stated.

Ajulo, a fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kindgom, having obtained Diploma in International Commercial Arbitrations from Oxford University, is a member of several notable organisations, including; Avant Garde International, International Association of Human Rights Lawyers, Nigerian Red Cross, the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and International Bar Association(IBA).

He is a founder of Egalitarian Mission Africa, an NGO based in Nigeria for the promotion of rule of law, equity and fairness.