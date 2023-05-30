Catholic Church Mourns Dokpesi

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja.

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has expressed deep shock at the sudden passing away of the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Monday.

A statement signed by the Bishop of Lafia Diocese and the bishop in charge of Social Communications for the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. David Ajang, and made available to THISDAY by the

National Directorate of Social Communucations, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja, the church said Dokpesi’s contributions to its media apostolate was enormous.

“We, in the Catholic Church receive with great shock the sudden passing away of Chief Raymond Dokpesi, today Monday 29 May, 2023.

“The contributions of Chief Dokpesi and his DAAR Communications to the media apostolate of the Catholic Church in Nigeria are enormous and forever appreciated.

“We pray that God grants him a merciful judgement and comforts his entire family and numerous friends.

“May God also sustain his vision for DAAR Communications and all the outfits he established,” it said.