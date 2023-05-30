British Deputy High Commissioner Hails Women Group over Charity Work in Nigeria





Oluchi Chibuzor



The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones has commended efforts of British Women’s Group to boost charity work in Nigeria.

His commendation came as the group has concluded plans to support a local charity organisation, Bricon Foundation, with funds to purchase a vehicle to transport cancer patients to and fro hospitals.

Speaking at the group’s Charity Ball event held for fund-raising in Lagos, recently, Llewellyn-Jones said: “For me, I think the British Women’s Group is a really good example of women who are professionals, supporting each other; but also helping charities is important across Nigeria in all different spheres.

“I think it is a really impressive example of a group of women who are British, Commonwealth connected together and supportive and making a difference here in Lagos.

“British Women Group is a huge important group in Lagos considering the professional connections they have and their support to business communities here and their work is vital to what we do.”

Explaining why the group adopted Bricon Foundation which supports cancer patients, the Chairperson, BWG, Titiloye Ashamu, said currently cancer patients are not comfortable using public transportation, adding it does not cost much to give them comfort.

According to her, as a non-profit organisation, the total amount they had spent on charity work in the country was about N3.75 million.

She also revealed that as part of their commitment, they were aiming to donate N1 million to Digi girls training program organised by Cybersafe Foundation towards data bundles for women training in digital literacy and Skills.

According to her, “For us, it is very important to pull people up as we cannot wait for the government all the time, but if we start then the government will see the movement and then join in.

“We adopted Bricon, because they look out for cancer patients. When you are putting a cancer patient on a public bus sooner or later they lose hope, you know and say I might as well.

“But let us talk about bringing comfort to them because it is what will take them a long time. So how much does it take to give them a bus that might renew their hope?”