Akinwunmi, Uzo Others  Slated for NMNI Conference 

Nume Ekeghe

The Group CEO, Prima Garnet, Lagos, Nigeria, Lolu Akinwunmi, Faculty

Director at Lagos Business School (LBS) for Marketing, Uchenna Uzo and

other academics and professionals have been slated for the 2023 National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) conference. .

The 2023 annual marketing conference is scheduled to hold on June 22,

2023 with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to hold on June 23, 2023 in

Fraser Suites, Abuja.

Also, the institute which is the body for marketing professionals in Nigeria has noted that they are in talks with the world's largest and internationally

renowned Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) to foster capacity building as well as gain international certification for its members.

Speaking at a media parley on upcoming conference, Chairperson of the planning committee, NIMN 2023 conference, Chioma Afe said this year’s conference would focus on the theme: “The Role of Marketing and Ethics in Nation Building”

Afe said: “In line with the mood of the nation, we are looking at the role of ethics and marketing in nation-building. That is our theme for this year. Last year we talked about marketing and tech and that marriage and that union but this year, understanding that we are on the cusp of change and believe in the nation, we want to be able to speak to how marketing as marketing professionals clearly as well as ethics, comes to play in building the nation that we have all dreamed of.

“Our conferences are filled with not just panels and keynote conversations, but also the opportunity for our associates and participants to network, share ideas, and find out more. We have on board academics, we have on board people leading in the marketing space, and we also have people leading when it comes to entertainment and other areas of business endeavor speaking about marketing, ethics, and nation-building.”

speaking on the collaboration with CIM, the President NIMN, Mr. Idorenyen Enang said: “As an institute, the currency of the future seats

in collaborations and strategic partnerships have become a top priority for

us. And to get the best for our members it can only be through a global

affiliation. Late last year, we opened the conversation with the Chartered

Institute of Marketing and we are just about to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would border around cross-ventilation and cross- pollination. This would enhance collaboration.”