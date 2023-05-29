South-south APC Women Professionals Back Akpabio 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Women professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-south geo-political zone, have declared support for the nomination of the former governor of the Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the position of the 10th President of the Senate.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Blessing Ossom, in a statement, yesterday, said it was of the view that from 1999 till date, the South-south geo-political zone had not produced a Senate President, adding that it was fair and just that every zone line up behind the South-south zone to produce the Senate President at this critical time.

It noted that as of the last count, the South East geo-political zone has produced five Senate presidents from 1999 till date and equally produced Deputy Senate President for eight years, adding that the North Central and the North East have also produced Senate Presidents.

To this end, the group stressed that Akpabio’s Senate Presidency would achieve the 35% affirmative order long sought for.

“Taking a look at the pedigree of Senator Akpabio in corporate governance, it is our considered opinion that Nigeria and Nigerians will benefit earnestly from his vast wealth of experience. Nigeria needs at this time experienced hands to harness its economic and natural potentials and transform the same to tangible results for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity.

“We as mothers from the six States of the South South geo-political zone of the All Progressives Congress hereby align ourselves with the decision of the National leadership of our party, wherein our National leaders released a statement, zoning the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate to the South South geo-political zone, and nominating Senator Akpabio for the position. We thank our leaders for standing on the side of truth, fairness, and justice,” it stated.