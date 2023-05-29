Saraki Inaugurates MRO, International Terminal Facilities at A’Ibom Airport

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, last weekend inaugurated the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and a new international terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The MRO facility, said to be capable of maintaining two Boeing 747 aircrafts simultaneously, is also said to be first of its kind to be undertaken by any sub-national in Africa.

Inaugurating the projects at the Victor Attah International Airport, Saraki called for necessary support and timely approvals by the federal government to enable the facilities to function effectively.

He commended ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel for his insight to further expand the airport development by introducing other innovations that would make Akwa Ibom, and by extension Nigeria, the hub in aircraft maintenance in Africa.

Speaking at the gathering, Emmanuel listed projects lined up for inauguration at the airport to include the new International Smart Terminal Building, the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul hanger, and the new Taxiway, which would also serve as a second runway.

He said that all the projects, except the MRO, were initiated and completed by his administration as part of his total approach to aviation development.

“This beautiful sight is part of our pledge to make Akwa Ibom a major aviation hub in the Gulf of Guinea, and we give God all the Glory,” Emmanuel said.

Also speaking, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Victor Attah, who initiated the MRO facility project, applauded the novel strides by Emmanuel, saying that his innovative projects in the aviation sector would yield foreign earnings for the state.

Attah also commended Emmanuel’s wisdom to introduce twenty first century facilities that would further distinguish Akwa Ibom as a destination in the global aviation industry.

Attah said THAT the MRO IS capable of servicing two Boeing 747 aircrafts at the same time, was the first aircraft maintenance facility to be conceived in Africa, saying it will now attract traffic in the aviation industry to the state.