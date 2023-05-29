NIMASA Inaugurates Twin Lecture Theatre, Entrepreneur Centre in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has inaugurated twin lecture theatres at the Kaduna State University (KASU) and an Entrepreneurship Centre in Zaria.



Speaking at the inauguration of the two projects at the weekend in Kaduna and Zaria, outgoing Minister of Transport, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo, commended the agency for embarking on projects that are aimed at poverty alleviation and the development of human capacity.

According to him, “the projects are a testament to the unending commitment of the federal government to building structures with long-lasting socio-economic rewards.”



Sambo said the projects would have a life-changing impact on the people.

He said, “Over the past few weeks, we have travelled across the nation to commission lofty projects initiated and completed by NIMASA.

“NIMASA has proven to Nigerians and indeed the whole world that it is a socially responsible organisation, playing its part in poverty alleviation through the implementation of projects targeted at human capacity development”



He said, the twin Lecture Theatre donated to KASU by NIMASA would further provide a comfortable learning environment for students and serve as a centre for the development of competencies in the maritime sector.



The minister noted that KASU was one of the budding universities in the country that deserves every attention and support to make it compete with other institutions of learning across the globe.



“Indeed, the delivery of the twin Lecture Theatre which is fitted with modern learning gadgets will further advanced the university’s reputation,”, he added.

The minister commended the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for completing the projects.



He further commended the Kaduna state government for its support throughout the delivery of the projects.

Speaking earlier, the NIMASA DG, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the intervention projects were part of the agency’s policy on infrastructural development of educational system in the country.



“We are doing similar projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“We have selected two key areas where we believe if we tackle them head-on, we will be able to address so many of the challenges that we are having in terms of security. “These areas include education and job creation.



“This is why in Zaria, we are commissioning skill acquisition centre to address the challenges of job creation of over 60 per cent of the teeming youths in Nigeria”, Jamoh said.