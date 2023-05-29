Lawal Sworn in as Zamfara Gov 

By Onuminya Innocent

Dr Dauda Lawal was on Monday sworn in as a new Governor of Zamfara State amidst jubilation from the party faithful and the people of the state .

The chief judge of the state Justice Kulu Aliyu administered the oath of allegiance on Dauda and his deputy Mallam Mani Mumuni Mudi, and urged them to abide by the oath they took

Speaking shortly after the swearing in, Lawal said he had vision for new Zamfara, stressing he threw his hat into the ring to rescue Zamfara from maladministration of previous administrations.

He maintained that his governments would give top priority to insecurity bedeviling the state as a result of bandits activities.

He noted that he would collaborate with federal government and security agencies to contain the banditry .

He further reiterated that education sector would also be given attention saying teacher’s salary and allowances would be promptly paid to motivate them to enable them perform better.

On economy, he said his government will improve on internally generated revenue and also attract investors to invest where the state has comparative advantage.

He stated that all the money that will accrue to the state would be judiciously used for the benefits of the citizenry.

On youth and women empowerment, he said he will create wealth and jobs for teeming youth and also provide social intervention to assist women and vulnerable in the state.

He explained that Agriculture which is the main stay of the people of the state will be given attention , saying fertilizer and farm inputs will be provided for farmers in a subsidize rate

The Governor promised to equip and rehabilitate primary and secondary health care to enable them provide quality heath service delivery.

He also promised to provide free medical services for children and pregnant women to reduce infant mortality.

He sought the cooperation of all stakeholders in the state, saying the problem facing the state are surmountable.

Those who graced the event include the former Governor of Sokoto state Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, former Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aliyu Gusau, heads of military, paramilitary and party supporters.

Lawal Sworn in as Zamfara Gov

