  • Monday, 29th May, 2023

Buhari Leaves Eagles Square for Airport En Route to Daura

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has left the Eagles Square venue of the inauguration of his successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. 

He left at about 11.03am with some personal aides to the airport where he will be flown to Katsina airport where an helicopter is waiting to fly him to Daura, his home town where a reception is being organised for the 15th President of Nigeria.

Details Later…

