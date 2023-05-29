Breaking: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sworn in as 16th President of Nigeria

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The swearing in ceremony which took place at Eagles Square Abuja, was done by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Tinubu was accompanied to the podium by his wife Oluremi, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha and security detail.

Taking the oath of office, Tinubu promised to discharge his duties as President in line with the constitution of the country, and to the best of his ability.