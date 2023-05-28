Tambuwal Renames Sokoto Varsity Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio University, Immortalizes Other Heroes

*Education varsity now Shehu Shagari University, College of Education renamed Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the renaming of eight state-owned tertiary institutions to immortalize heroes of the state for their various accomplishments.

This decision, according to the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, “was inspired by the administration’s profound reverence for the memories and accomplishmentbs of Sokoto State’s esteemed heroes.”

The State Executive Council which finalized the decision at its sitting on May 17, announced that “the state government firmly believes that these personalities merit the utmost respect and perpetual remembrance for their contributions to various aspects of humanity.”

The public institutions renamed are: Sokoto State University which has been renamed Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio University, in honour of Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio, Amir of Gwuandu (1819-1828) and brother of the founder of Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio

Sokoto State University of Education has also been renamed Shehu Shagari University of Education, in honour of Second Republic President Shehu Shagari; and the College of Education has been renamed Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education, in honour of Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki. Dasuki was the 18th Sultan of Sokoto.

The newly constructed Teaching Hospital has been named Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar Teaching Hospital, in honour of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Others are College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, renamed Ambassador Shehu Malami College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, in honour of Ambassador Shehu Malami; the College of Nursing Sciences, has been renamed Balaraba Buda College of Nursing Sciences, in honour of Balaraba Buda; the College of Midwifery, Tambuwal, has been named Aisha Ahmad Gandi College of Midwifery, in honour of Aisha Ahmad Gandi; while College of Legal and Islamic Studies has been renamed Haliru Binji College of Legal and Islamic Studies, in honor of Haliru Binji.

Hon. Dalhatu said “this decision is a collective determination to preserve the heritage of the state and to inspire future generations to emulate accomplished figures who have left an indelible mark on society.”

“The meticulous process of renaming was conducted with utmost thoughtfulness and discernment. Through extensive consultations with eminent historians, esteemed community leaders, and representatives from various sectors, the government ensured that the chosen names epitomize the cherished values and ideals that Sokoto State hold dear,” he added.

He said Governor Tambuwal extends a heartfelt call to all the citizens of Sokoto State to embrace this momentous decision with open hearts and receptive minds.

He said the government was convinced that “the renaming of these educational institutions serves as a profound expression of gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by these heroes in pursuit of the advancement and prosperity of our noble state. The government remains unwavering in its dedication to the preservation of our storied history, cultural heritage, and the enduring memories of our revered heroes.”