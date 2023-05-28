LIMCAF, Eyeing Collaboration with Art X, Reaffirms Commitment to May 31 Deadline

Yinka Olatunbosun

It has been confirmed that the intending participants for this year’s Life in My City Art Festival, often known as LIMCAF, have until Wednesday, May 31 to submit their entries. A statement issued recently by its art director, Dr. Ayo Adewunmi, ruled out any extension of the May 31 deadline and stated that artworks not submitted online by that time would not be considered.

This comes as attempts to elicit the interest of Art X Lagos and, consequently, enlist its support for the annual art festival and competition have progressed to an advanced stage.

In an address to a group of young artists at the LIMCAF headquarters in Independence Layout, Enugu, Dr. Adewunmi explained that the theme for this year’s edition of the competition, “Fix It”, speaks to the state of the many and varied happenings of the world today, which, as everyone can see, is “passing through unprecedented challenges and the need for all persons everywhere to arise to the challenge we are all experiencing by acting well our parts.”

According to the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu art lecturer, “humanity appears to be at a critical stage of unprecedented and rapid change, launching into an unpredictable future in every area of human experience, and this calls for a holistic response from all persons on all sides to “FIX IT!”

This year, LIMCAF returns with intriguing new prizes. In addition to the top prize of one million naira and N500,000 for the existing category categories, three additional special prizes are now available exclusively for female musicians, people with disabilities (PWD), and very young people under the age of 18.

In addition to the prizes specifically designated for female artists, people with disabilities, and very young people, Dr. Adewunmi clarified that all artists who will not be older than 35 by October 28— including, he stressed, female artists, people with disabilities, and very young people—are eligible for the other regular categories as long as they have lived, studied, or worked in Nigeria for at least five years prior. As usual, the following six categories—painting/mixed media/drawing, sculpture/installation art, ceramics, graphics/digital art, photography/video, and textile art/fashion design—will each get a prize.