Defence Minister Heads Indian Delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has sent a high level delegation led by the Defence Minister, Mr. Rajnath Singh to the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President.

This was revealed in a statement the Indian High Commission in Nigeria issued yesterday, saying Singh would arrive in Abuja on Sunday, May 28 as a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nigeria’s President.

The statement explained that the visit of Mr. Rajnath Singh “reflects the growing bilateral relations between India and Nigeria and signifies India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

“Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs of India. Singh is the senior most Minister in the Government of India.”

The statement insisted that sending such a senior Minister to Nigeria as a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India reflects India’s commitment to the deep-rooted bilateral relations with Nigeria.

The statement revealed that during his stay in Abuja, Singh is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony, and convey warm wishes and felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the President-elect.

The statement added: “It is significant that given special relations with Nigeria, the Government of India has invited Nigeria as a guest county to participate in all the G20 meetings during her G20 Presidency in 2023.

“Singh is expected to have a special message to the President-elect of Nigeria regarding the G20. The G20 summit, 2023 will be held in New Delhi on 9-10 Sep 2023 with the Heads of States of the member countries & Invited guest Countries.

“As India continues to enhance its engagements in Africa, the visit of Defence Minister Singh to Abuja marks a significant step in deepening the bilateral relationship between India and Nigeria, setting the stage for a new chapter of cooperation and partnership between the two nations.”