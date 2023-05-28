  • Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Billionaire Businessman, Jack Rich Stages Jaw-dropping Birthday Shindig for Wife … Ooni of Ife, Others Honour the Couple

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Many people like to believe that marriage is one of those areas in life where luck is extremely important. Looking at the life of Tein Jack-Rich and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, one is tempted to agree. After all, with Jack-Rich as the founder of BelemaOil Producing Limited and his wife a brilliant, beautiful, and accomplished entrepreneur, neither has anything to complain about in marriage.

Jack-Rich has always found a reason to place his wife in the limelight for others to admire. Thus, her 30th birthday celebration was recently crammed with all sorts of people, including some of the most influential dignitaries in the country including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

There is no debating the genuineness of the relationship between the power couple. During the party which was held at the prestigious Balmoral event centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the pair were all smiles. Of course, it helped that Jack-Rich had gathered comedians to juice up the party, with K1 the Ultimate on the bandstand. At no time did Elizabeth not display her pride and love for her husband.

Without question, Elizabeth is not the kind of wife usually seen around rich people. As the CEO of ELIN Group Limited, as well as the Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation (EJAF), she is one of the leading advocates for youth and women empowerment in the country. Specifically, she has used every means known to her to help people break out of poverty by providing quality education and health. The organisations under her have also contributed significantly to the prevention of child abuse and drug abuse all over Nigeria.

Thus, it is clear that the presence of the Ooni of Ife and other dignitaries at her 30th birthday was not only to honour her husband. These personalities were also there to celebrate Elizabeth the silent philanthropist, entrepreneur, and business magnate.

