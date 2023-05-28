  • Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Biden’s Delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration Arrives

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United States President Joe Biden’s delegate to the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President arrived the country on Sunday

The US Mission made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, @USinNigeria.

The tweet read: “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from #POTUS Biden, led by #SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, leads the delegation.

Other members of the delegation include

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja, the Honourable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative, California, the Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce, General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Also members of the delegation include the Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State,

the Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, and the Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.