Biden’s Delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration Arrives

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United States President Joe Biden’s delegate to the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President arrived the country on Sunday

The US Mission made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, @USinNigeria.

The tweet read: “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from #POTUS Biden, led by #SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, leads the delegation.

Other members of the delegation include

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja, the Honourable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative, California, the Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce, General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Also members of the delegation include the Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State,

the Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, and the Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.